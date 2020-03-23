Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 7,600 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Medpace worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $69.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $109.09. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.23.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CSFB upped their price target on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

