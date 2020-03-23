Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 7,700 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of ESCO Technologies worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 758,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after buying an additional 252,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 631,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,442,000 after buying an additional 145,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,338,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $10,257,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

ESE opened at $67.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.08. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $890,677.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

