Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 8,540 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,726,000 after buying an additional 981,960 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at $72,857,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $67,099,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,715,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INFO opened at $47.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $101,785,125.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,408,076 shares in the company, valued at $188,118,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

