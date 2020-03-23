Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 103,519 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of Blackline at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Blackline by 414.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Blackline during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Blackline by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Blackline by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackline in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Blackline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ BL opened at $46.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80. Blackline Inc has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $387,258.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,532.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,570 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,734 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

