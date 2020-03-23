Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,823. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $58.95. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,475 shares of company stock worth $145,241 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.87.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

