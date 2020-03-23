Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $15,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.25. 265,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,246,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,475 shares of company stock worth $145,241 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

