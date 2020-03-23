Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,711,000 after buying an additional 105,425 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,985,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,531,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,556,000 after purchasing an additional 79,629 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $7.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.75. 81,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,599. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $169.15 and a 52 week high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.35. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.85.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.