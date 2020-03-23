Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded at Barclays

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.00. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

