Q Global Advisors LLC Acquires 17,447 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust comprises 0.7% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 51,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 34,765 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000.

Shares of BGT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.95. 30,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,530. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

