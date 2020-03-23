Q Global Advisors LLC Buys 24,784 Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd accounts for approximately 0.7% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,349,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 792,450 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 60,965 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $4,388,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 384,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 37,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 48,351 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 36,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,485. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

