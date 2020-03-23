Q Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Q Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,109 shares during the period. Voya Prime Rate Trust comprises 0.7% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPR. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,280,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,736 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,963,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 96,877 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after buying an additional 409,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,663,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after buying an additional 147,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 634,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 13,773 shares during the period.

PPR traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 149,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,661. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 167,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $532,506.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 7,857,249 shares of company stock valued at $39,416,756 in the last three months.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

