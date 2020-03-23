Q Global Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

Q Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI accounts for about 0.7% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 34,524 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 302,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 115,336 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,654,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FRA stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 89,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,815. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

