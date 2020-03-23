Q Global Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)

Q Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300,000 shares during the quarter. Tailored Brands makes up 1.0% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Q Global Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of Tailored Brands worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tailored Brands by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Tailored Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TLRD traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 60,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,756. Tailored Brands Inc has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. The company had revenue of $690.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Tailored Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tailored Brands Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TLRD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Tailored Brands in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

