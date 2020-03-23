Q Global Advisors LLC Purchases 50,000 Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Century Communities makes up about 6.9% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of Century Communities worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Century Communities by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $44.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of Century Communities stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 63,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $397.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. Century Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

