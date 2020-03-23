Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for 89bio Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for 89bio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.12). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.98) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.05) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ETNB opened at $23.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76. 89bio has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($1.62).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

