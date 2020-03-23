Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ABEO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $8.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $148.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,312,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883 shares in the last quarter.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Stefano Buono bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.