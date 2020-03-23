Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Amazon.com, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a report released on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $5.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2020 earnings at $8.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $40.59 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price objective (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,330.42.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,846.09 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,977.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1,841.24. The firm has a market cap of $936.35 billion, a PE ratio of 80.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

