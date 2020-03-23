Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $164.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million.

GBCI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,719.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,440 shares of company stock worth $242,137. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.