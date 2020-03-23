Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for GrubHub Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:GRUB)

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for GrubHub in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). William Blair also issued estimates for GrubHub’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GrubHub from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of GrubHub from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $31.71 on Monday. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -150.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in GrubHub by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,575,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,934,000 after buying an additional 1,570,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in GrubHub by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,192,000 after buying an additional 977,493 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GrubHub by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,419,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,665,000 after buying an additional 491,361 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in GrubHub by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,495,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,751,000 after buying an additional 817,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GrubHub by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,754,000 after buying an additional 41,988 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $51,502.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $5,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,961,894. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

