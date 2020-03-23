Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Issued By B. Riley

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marcus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MCS. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Marcus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marcus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

NYSE:MCS opened at $10.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a market cap of $336.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $206.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.71 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Marcus by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Marcus by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,114.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

