Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Issued By Cormark

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Cormark also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $16.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1569 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,897,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,407,000 after purchasing an additional 974,365 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,940,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,794,000 after purchasing an additional 684,504 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,438,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,661,000 after purchasing an additional 231,461 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,359,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $165,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

