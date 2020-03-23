Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trivago in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trivago’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Trivago in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.15 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Trivago from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Trivago from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Trivago stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. Trivago has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $527.79 million, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Trivago had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Trivago’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Trivago by 265.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

