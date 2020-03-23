Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Viad Corp Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) – Northcoast Research lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Viad in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Viad’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $321.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.20 million. Viad had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Viad from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

VVI stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Viad has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Viad by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 940,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,463,000 after acquiring an additional 438,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $26,707,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 137,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 65,328 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $3,065,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $1,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Viad news, insider David W. Barry acquired 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,434.00. Also, insider David W. Barry acquired 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,836.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,130 shares of company stock valued at $188,137 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

