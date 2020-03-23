Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Cut by Analyst

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

BLMN opened at $4.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $513.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.44. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 74.91% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.56%. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

