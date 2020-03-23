Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund Reduced by Analyst (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Income Fund alerts:

BYD has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$208.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$200.00.

BYD stock opened at C$144.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$125.01 and a 1-year high of C$231.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$208.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$585.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.22 million.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.