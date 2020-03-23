Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants Inc Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TACO. BidaskClub cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.41. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.32 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Levy bought 29,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $108,815.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,001.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy bought 142,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $385,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,003.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

