Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$363.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$356.35 million.

EIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities raised Exchange Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of EIF opened at C$17.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58. The company has a market capitalization of $620.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.21. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$12.57 and a 12 month high of C$46.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.53%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

