Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Facebook in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FB. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.95.

NASDAQ FB opened at $149.73 on Monday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,970 shares of company stock valued at $17,377,152. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

