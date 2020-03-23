Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Reduced by B. Riley

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imax in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Imax’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Imax alerts:

IMAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Imax to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark downgraded Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NYSE:IMAX opened at $10.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $703.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. Imax has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. Imax’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Also, VP Robert D. Lister acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Insiders sold 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,624,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imax by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Imax by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.