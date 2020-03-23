Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Roku Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Roku in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.47). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.88.

Shares of ROKU opened at $76.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. Roku has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $176.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $110,963,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after buying an additional 651,049 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 737,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,762,000 after buying an additional 448,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,464,000 after buying an additional 386,250 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total value of $3,406,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $959,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,203.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,383,042. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

