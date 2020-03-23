Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simon Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.85.

SPG opened at $48.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $186.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 10,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. Insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.45%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

