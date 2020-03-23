Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on YUM. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.94.

YUM opened at $58.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.95. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

In related news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

