Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mercadolibre Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Mercadolibre in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up previously from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.60.

Shares of MELI opened at $452.88 on Monday. Mercadolibre has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $756.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $637.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.