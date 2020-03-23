Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Issued By Oppenheimer

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mongodb in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mongodb’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.18) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mongodb from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura raised their target price on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus assumed coverage on Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mongodb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

Mongodb stock opened at $120.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.26. Mongodb has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $184.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 55.94% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 300 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $52,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,026,123.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 415 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total value of $54,024.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,727 shares of company stock worth $30,837,031. 40.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

