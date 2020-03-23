Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Increased by Analyst

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Mills in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from to in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from to in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

GIS stock opened at $53.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

