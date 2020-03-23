Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for HD Supply Holdings Inc Decreased by Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for HD Supply in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for HD Supply’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.64.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS opened at $26.74 on Monday. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

