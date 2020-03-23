Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Five Below Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIVE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from to in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $136.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $52.46 on Monday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average of $118.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 535,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 96,243 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,718,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,758,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,816,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

