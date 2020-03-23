Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Decreased by Analyst

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for El Pollo LoCo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

El Pollo LoCo stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $290.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.94. El Pollo LoCo has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.04 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,456,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after purchasing an additional 273,718 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,452,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,985,000 after buying an additional 24,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 519,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 96,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

