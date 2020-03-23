Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for National Fuel Gas Co. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for National Fuel Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

NFG stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 172.8% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

