Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Cut by William Blair

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller acquired 2,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $403,104.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively acquired 15,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,831. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710. Insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.