Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progyny in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of PGNY opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53. Progyny has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 177.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

