Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report released on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.76.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $58.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.86. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $744,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.