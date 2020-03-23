Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMTD. BidaskClub raised TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on TD Ameritrade from $57.00 to $53.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. TD Ameritrade has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,482,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 366.2% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 849,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,198,000 after buying an additional 64,064 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

