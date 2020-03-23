Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from to in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.84.

WSM stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $81,640,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $22,436,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 273,081 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 244,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $12,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,758,951.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

