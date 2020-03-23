Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.94.

BBY stock opened at $51.65 on Monday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $60,132.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,352.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $237,107.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,264,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,561 shares of company stock worth $2,558,824. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

