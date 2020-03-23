Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hormel Foods Corp Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hormel Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

HRL opened at $45.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,143.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,460 shares of company stock worth $4,083,557 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,437,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,854,000 after acquiring an additional 273,225 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 125,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $120,468,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.