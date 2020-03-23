Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for National Vision Holdings Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Vision in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $14.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. National Vision has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,675,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $22,688,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $13,632,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 975,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,620,000 after purchasing an additional 299,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 289,269 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

