Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Reduced by Analyst

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.52) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.44). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $45.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.62. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $55,568.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,288,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,112,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,461,720.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,885 shares of company stock worth $4,244,155 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,653 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

