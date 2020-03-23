Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Lowered by Analyst

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Quotient Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). William Blair also issued estimates for Quotient Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on QUOT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Quotient Technology stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. Quotient Technology has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 580.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 946,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 807,042 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1,038.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 793,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 724,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 409,900 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,540,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,631,000 after acquiring an additional 257,854 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,803,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,642,000 after acquiring an additional 253,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at $162,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,419.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $175,050. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

