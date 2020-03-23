Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for QAD Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for QAD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.73 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

QADA opened at $31.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.11 million, a P/E ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 0.97. QAD has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in QAD by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in QAD by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 499,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after buying an additional 307,871 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in QAD by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after buying an additional 160,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in QAD by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QAD by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,569 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $131,481.42. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,300,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,122,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of QAD stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $154,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,304,945 shares in the company, valued at $221,403,321.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,569 shares of company stock worth $1,631,211 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

